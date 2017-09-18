Why Some People Are Mad About Sean Spicer's Emmys Appearance

Sean Spicer onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter—2017 Getty Images

Sean Spicer shocked the entertainment world and angered some people when he made an unexpected appearance at Sunday night’s Emmy Awards.

Spicer, formerly President Donald Trump's press secretary, walked on stage with a podium to deliver a one-line joke. “This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period — both in person and around the world,” Spicer said.

The quip was a reference to false claims he once made regarding the viewership of Trump's inauguration. But some observers criticized the gag as making light of Spicer's controversial time at the White House.

Sean Spicer on stage and Melissa McCarthy's reaction! #Emmys pic.twitter.com/zHcKRYaHyn - Jennifer Palumbo (@JenNimePalumbo) September 18, 2017

Many celebrities, including Veep ’s Anna Chumskly and Modern Family stars Sarah Hyland and Julie Bowen, were visibly amused by the surprise appearance. But some social media users denounced Spicer’s cameo.

“I'm not ready to laugh ‘with’ Sean Spicer,” actor Zach Braff tweeted. “I think he is an evil, opportunistic liar that hurt our country.”

Others shared a similar sentiment.

I'm not ready to laugh 'with' Sean Spicer. I think he is an evil, opportunistic liar that hurt our country. - Zach Braff (@zachbraff) September 18, 2017

Sean Spicer is an opportunist who regularly lied directly to citizens as the spokesperson for an elected leader. Did I miss the funny bit? - Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) September 18, 2017

me watching the Sean Spicer bit at the Emmys pic.twitter.com/hUYkIVtJHL - JuanPa (@jpbrammer) September 18, 2017

Do NOT cheer for Sean Spicer. This is how we normalize & excuse unethical, racist, sexist, etc. behavior. #emmys - Kelly Dittmar (@kdittmar) September 18, 2017

After the show, a smiling Spicer told Entertainment Weekly he was pleased with his appearance even though the audience was “not exactly a Republican crowd.”

“Everyone has been very gracious,” Spicer said. “Life outside of the White House has been shockingly enjoyable."