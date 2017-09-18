The Internet Is Not Happy About James Corden Kissing Sean Spicer

James Corden has been accused of “normalising” fascism after he kissed former White House press secretary Sean Spicer at the Emmys.

The former White House official made a surprise appearance during the prestigious TV ceremony last night to proclaim that the viewing figures would be at an all time high – making fun of his notorious claim that Donald Trump’s inauguration received the biggest crowds ever.

James Corden (@j_corden) shows @seanmspicer some love after the former White House press secretary's surprise appearance at the #Emmys (Photo by Invision/AP/REX/@Shutterstocknow) A post shared by Variety Magazine (@variety) on Sep 17, 2017 at 9:47pm PDT

But his appearance received a swift backlash from viewers, and their anger soon extended to James Corden after he was photographed kissing Spicer on the cheek backstage.

“That photo of Corden kissing Spicer has awakened peak 2010 levels of Corden hate. HEY US TV HOSTS. STOP NORMALISING FASCISM FOR A BIT OK?!?”, one viewer wrote.

Corden makes Spicer look like a beacon of honour and sincerity. It's like Kimmel ruffling Trump's hair all over again: proper enablers - Hannah (@hanyaLC1) September 18, 2017

Commenting on Instagram, another wrote: “The man who denied Hitler gassed people during the holocaust, yeah let’s show this man some love. Wtf? Are you all out of your minds, this is sickening!!!! The treatment Spicer got tonight was sickening. He should never have appeared, never mind being given ‘celebrity’ status. What the hell is wrong with you all?!”

Another likened the moment to Donald Trump’s appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Show during the 2016 election, when the TV host controversially ruffled Trump’s hair.

“Corden makes Spicer look like a beacon of honour and sincerity. It’s like Kimmel ruffling Trump’s hair all over again: proper enablers”, they wrote.

James Corden, a man who would happily kiss Himmler if he was wearing a nice tux at an awards do pic.twitter.com/axUJBfog2j - Mic Wright 👨🏼‍💻 (@brokenbottleboy) September 18, 2017

you are all over her fawning over this clown james corden for taking a photo with the person who denied portions of the holocaust 🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/fOUVFAiOe2 - Crostini Aguilera (@kthxbiopsy) September 18, 2017

James Corden kindly provides 2017 with its 'Jimmy Fallon ruffling Trump's hair' moment https://t.co/ZZV1loPrnW - Hadley Freeman (@HadleyFreeman) September 18, 2017

Americans are finally waking up and seeing just how much of a bellend James Corden is, and no, we're not taking him back. - Sam (@smwilliams351) September 18, 2017

During his tenure as Press Secretary, Spicer became renowned for frequent gaffes, and was forced to apologise after claiming that Hitler did not use chemical weapons during the Holocaust.

Likening the Nazi dictator to Syria’s Bashar al-Assad, Spicer told journalists at the White House: “We didn’t use chemical weapons in world war two. You had someone as despicable as Hitler who didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons.”

He eventually left the post in July after a tumultuous six month spell.

This article originally appeared on NME.com