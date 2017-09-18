Track the Path of Hurricane Maria As It Strengthens in the Caribbean

Hurricane Maria is strengthening in the Caribbean and its latest path shows the storm threatening islands that are only just recovering from Hurricanes Irma and Jose .

The Category 3 storm, with winds clocking at 120 mph, was east of Martinque and east-southeast of Dominque as of Monday morning and is expected to hit the Leeward Islands late on Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Maria could then take aim at Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and St. Martin over the next few days. Click or tap the arrows in the hurricane map below to follow Hurricane Maria's path as tracked by the National Hurricane Center:

Maria follows Hurricane Irma, a storm that left dozens of people dead in the Caribbean and the U.S. and caused extensive destruction.