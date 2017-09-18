Newsfeed
awards

Of Course Jane Fonda Is Still Everybody's Favorite Red Carpet Legend

Raisa Bruner
10:06 AM ET

Leave it to showbiz legend Jane Fonda to show her peers how it's done. On Sunday night's 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, the Grace and Frankie actor and Academy Award winner showed up in a striking hot pink gown to rock the red carpet and the stage as a presenter alongside fellow Hollywood veterans and 9 to 5 costars Dolly Parton and Lily Tomlin, who joined together to remind viewers of their seminal 1980 classic and to deliver a sharp political message.

From her long blonde ponytail to her glitzy gems to her general demeanor of timeless poise, Fonda made a splash amongst viewers and fellow celebrities. Even Sofia Vergara of Modern Family was quick to note that her unexpected hairstyle was a big hit.

The 9 to 5 reunion onstage was also a hit with many longtime fans.

As for Fonda herself? After more than a few rounds at awards event, she knows exactly how to party like the best of them.

