Of Course Jane Fonda Is Still Everybody's Favorite Red Carpet Legend

Actor Jane Fonda attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Leave it to showbiz legend Jane Fonda to show her peers how it's done. On Sunday night's 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards , the Grace and Frankie actor and Academy Award winner showed up in a striking hot pink gown to rock the red carpet and the stage as a presenter alongside fellow Hollywood veterans and 9 to 5 costars Dolly Parton and Lily Tomlin, who joined together to remind viewers of their seminal 1980 classic and to deliver a sharp political message.

From her long blonde ponytail to her glitzy gems to her general demeanor of timeless poise, Fonda made a splash amongst viewers and fellow celebrities. Even Sofia Vergara of Modern Family was quick to note that her unexpected hairstyle was a big hit.

I feel like not enough people are freaking out that JANE FONDA LOOKS LIKE THIS AT 79 YEARS OLD. I'M SHOOK. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/a4nSMMJ2j4 - Lauren Alexis Fisher (@laurenalexis) September 17, 2017

I just need u to know that I have the same hair do that @janefondaofficial has 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻😂 #emmys2017 thank u @itsjuliebowen for the 📷 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Sep 17, 2017 at 7:00pm PDT

Hope I look this good when I'm Jane Fonda. 🙌🏻 #Emmys2017 pic.twitter.com/Yf6RlQgG5z - Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) September 18, 2017

Jane Fonda is 79 and straight up dripping in jewels tonight at the #Emmys. pic.twitter.com/xVeU2Uq9z7 - Maggie Coughlan (@MaggieCoughlan) September 17, 2017

The 9 to 5 reunion onstage was also a hit with many longtime fans.

The moment that Jane Fonda, Dolly Parton and Lily Tomlin became President. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/ayFPRIovDn - Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) September 18, 2017

NOTHING BUT RESPECT FOR MY PRESIDENTS pic.twitter.com/unYVGkwPe8 - Caro (@socarolinesays) September 18, 2017

As for Fonda herself? After more than a few rounds at awards event, she knows exactly how to party like the best of them.

