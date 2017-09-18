Where Is Hurricane Maria Headed?

Hurricane Maria is gathering strength in the Atlantic and is expected to hit some of the Caribbean islands that are only just beginning to recover from Hurricane Irma .

Maria, currently a Category 1 hurricane, is 100 miles east of Martinique and 130 miles east-southeast of Dominica as of Monday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center. It's currently moving west-northwest at 13 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of 90 miles per hour.

Forecasters expect Maria to become a "major hurricane" Tuesday morning.

A hurricane warning is currently in effect for Guadeloupe, Dominica, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat and Martinique. Maria could also threaten Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and St. Martin, all of which were rocked by Irma and are now once again under a hurricane watch.

MARIA NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER TRACK FORECAST TRACK pic.twitter.com/MGPOEnrE9r - Atlantic Hurricanes (@2017_Hurricanes) September 18, 2017

Hurricane Maria comes just days after Hurricane Irma tore through the Caribbean and Florida , leaving at least 26 people dead, hundreds homeless and thousands without power.