U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Media50 Years Ago This Week: The Beatles Change the World
HistoryToday's Google Doodle Commemorates Dictionary Creator Samuel Johnson
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
North KoreaU.S. Flies Powerful Warplanes Over Korea in Show of Force
US Bombers Fly Near Military Demarcation Line Between Two Koreas
U.S.

Where Is Hurricane Maria Headed?

Rachel Lewis
7:57 AM ET

Hurricane Maria is gathering strength in the Atlantic and is expected to hit some of the Caribbean islands that are only just beginning to recover from Hurricane Irma.

Maria, currently a Category 1 hurricane, is 100 miles east of Martinique and 130 miles east-southeast of Dominica as of Monday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center. It's currently moving west-northwest at 13 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of 90 miles per hour.

Forecasters expect Maria to become a "major hurricane" Tuesday morning.

A hurricane warning is currently in effect for Guadeloupe, Dominica, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat and Martinique. Maria could also threaten Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and St. Martin, all of which were rocked by Irma and are now once again under a hurricane watch.

Hurricane Maria comes just days after Hurricane Irma tore through the Caribbean and Florida, leaving at least 26 people dead, hundreds homeless and thousands without power.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME