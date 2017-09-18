See Celebrities' Reactions the Moment Sean Spicer Showed Up at the Emmys

Celebrities were not prepared for the Spice .

Curious about how many people were watching the Emmys, host Stephen Colbert called in the big guns during his monologue. "Sean, do you know?" he asked. That's when former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer rolled in to assist him with a report on the crowd.

The surprise guest arrived behind a podium like the one in the White House press briefing room. "This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period. Both in person and around the world," he declared with firm conviction.

He was making fun of his own unwavering assertion about the viewership of Trump's January inauguration. At the sight of him, several celebrities — most notably Melissa McCarthy, who famously played Spicer on Saturday Night Live — had strong reactions.

Anna Chumskly of Veep had the most meme-worthy natural reaction. Consider it whenever you need to communicate a combination of awe and disbelief.

Perhaps knowing that all eyes would be on her, Melissa McCarthy, who won an Emmy for her SNL impression of Spicer, kept it cool.

My new favourite reaction by Melissa McCarthy to Sean Spicer coming out on stage on a podium like the one she made famous on SNL. Emmy2017 pic.twitter.com/YblgzKpBiR - Deano 🇨🇦🏒⚾️🎣🏀🏈 (@deanpickering) September 18, 2017

Modern Family mother-daughter duo Sarah Hyland and Julie Bowen simply could not contain their shock.

Sean Spicer rolling up in the podium... @Sarah_Hyland expression was my face too! #Emmys pic.twitter.com/q8X5jBd1Zj - Christine Murphy (@ForksFlash) September 18, 2017

Keivn Spacey a.k.a. President Frank Underwood of House of Cards and Veep body man Tony Hale were thoroughly amused.

Watch the moment below.