The Internet Brought Dick Whitman Back to Life With Jokes After That Emmys Shout Out

During his big moment, This Is Us star and TV superfan Sterling K. Brown gushed that Dick Whitman once held the same Emmy statue before he did. Naturally, the sneaky Mad Men reference immediately took on a life of its own online.

Brown — who also praised Walter White from Breaking Bad in his Emmy acceptance speech — was referencing the birth name of Don Draper, the main character in the hit AMC drama . (The character changed his name to reinvent himself after serving in the army.) At the sound of everyone's favorite escaped Pennsylvania farm boy turned creative director genius, people went nuts.

Congratulations as always to Don Draper, Dick Whitman, and of course, Jon Hamm.

.@SterlingKBrown shouting out Dick Whitman deserves its own #Emmy - Katie Minard (@KatieMinard) September 18, 2017

Beautiful shout out to Dick Whitman by the superfan, @SterlingKBrown Loved it! - Shannon Bumgarner (@lacrossesdhb) September 18, 2017

'Dick Whitman held this joint.' STERLING K. BROWN FOR THE BEST MAD MEN JOKE OF THE #Emmys - Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) September 18, 2017

A shoutout to Dick Whitman. pic.twitter.com/IS4HpXNQnJ - Mike McCabe™ (@MikeMcCabeSad) September 18, 2017

Hahahahaha the first and last Dick Whitman shoutout at the #Emmys. I hope everyone got that Mad Men reference - (((Joshua Axelrod))) (@jaxel222) September 18, 2017

Some happily noted that the shoutout happened very close to Elisabeth Moss's major moments of the evening. That's because The Handmaid's Tale actor played Peggy Olsen, Dick Whitman's protege on the Emmy award-winning series about advertising in the 1960s.

Elizabeth Moss following a Dick Whitman reference, splendid. #emmys - annie kempa (@delic8flower75) September 18, 2017