emmys 2017

The Internet Had Some Criticism of the Emmys 'In Memoriam' Segment

Ashley Hoffman
Sep 17, 2017

Many people on Twitter took issue with the Emmys' "In Memoriam" segment Sunday night after a few notable omissions.

The ceremony's annual tradition of honoring the lives of those the industry lost during the previous year faced some backlash online when critics were quick to take to social media to note some conspicuous absences. Among them were iconic comedian and Civil Rights activist Dick Gregory, Sopranos star Frank Vincent, Chappelle’s Show actor Charlie Murphy, Happy Days star Erin Moran and character actor Harry Dean Stanton, who died just days ago on Sept. 15.

Even Common joined the conversation.

Meanwhile, some were uncomfortable with the inclusion of Fox News executive Roger Ailes, who died at 77 in May. Ailes had resigned from the company last year amid sexual harassment allegations from several women during his tenure at the company.

