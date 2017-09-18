The Internet Had Some Criticism of the Emmys 'In Memoriam' Segment

Emmy statues appear at the 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards Press Preview Day at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016, in Los Angeles. Rich Fury—Invision/AP

Many people on Twitter took issue with the Emmys' "In Memoriam" segment Sunday night after a few notable omissions.

The ceremony's annual tradition of honoring the lives of those the industry lost during the previous year faced some backlash online when critics were quick to take to social media to note some conspicuous absences. Among them were iconic comedian and Civil Rights activist Dick Gregory , Sopranos star Frank Vincent , Chappelle’s Show actor Charlie Murphy , Happy Days star Erin Moran and character actor Harry Dean Stanton, who died just days ago on Sept. 15.

I was watching the beautiful 'remembering those that past away' part of the Emmys annnnd it seems they forgot Dick Gregory & Charlie Murphy - 'ColeWorld (@Ncoleycole) September 18, 2017

Even Common joined the conversation.

Thinking of my brothers Dick Gregory + Charlie Murphy. I'll never forget you. I miss you both. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/Ot0nfxvjMO - COMMON (@common) September 18, 2017

Meanwhile, some were uncomfortable with the inclusion of Fox News executive Roger Ailes, who died at 77 in May. Ailes had resigned from the company last year amid sexual harassment allegations from several women during his tenure at the company.

No Charlie Murphy, No Dick Gregory, but the bloated sexual predator Rodger Ailes. #Emmys #EmmyFail - Lizz Resistead (@lizzwinstead) September 18, 2017

So Dick Gregory couldn't get mentioned but Roger Ailes was 🤔🤔🤔 #inmemoriam #Emmys - Tam (@t_murdaaa) September 18, 2017