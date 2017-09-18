Google Doodle Explores Thailand's First National Park

It was 55 years ago Monday when Thailand established its first natural protected area, Khao Yai National Park. To mark the birth of this tropical treasure, Google has created an interactive Doodle that lets users explore the Southeast Asian kingdom's natural beauty.

Google's animated slideshow celebrates the park's diverse wildlife and lush landscapes; from a mother and baby elephant, the national animal of Thailand, to the cascading natural waterfalls so sought by travelers to the country.

Situated about three hours from the capital Bangkok in the central-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, Khao Yai was established as a protected area on Sept. 18, 1962 with help from the renowned Thai conservationist Boonsong Lekakul, according to Google.

Spanning 837 square miles, the park is host to more than 70 types of mammals and hundreds of species of birds. Khao Yai receives more than a million visitors each year, according to Google, who come from all over the globe to catch a glimpse of macaque monkeys, enjoy a hike, or camp out beneath the stars.