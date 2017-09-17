Shailene Woodley Says She Prefers Reading Over TV on the Emmys Red Carpet

Actor Shailene Woodley attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Shailene Woodley does not know how people have time to watch TV.

The Big Little Lies star, who is nominated for a 2017 Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a limited series or television movie, dissed television watchers on the Emmys red carpet Sunday in response to E! News’ inquiry about her television viewing habits. “When do people have time to?” Woodley replied.

She went on to explain that she chooses being a bookworm over binge-watching. “I’m a reader, so I always read a book instead of turning on my TV,” she told the camera.

Shailene Woodley telling the E! News guy she doesn't watch E! because she reads just replenished me pic.twitter.com/rhfRPgSAgQ - Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 17, 2017

The Internet did not respond kindly to Woodley’s seeming diss of television viewers, many pointing out the irony in her appearing on a red carpet at an awards show honoring television.

Read a sampling of Twitter reactions to Woodley’s comment below.

Shailene Woodley just shaded people who watch TV all the time at a TV awards show where she's nominated for being in a TV show - Jordyn Volk (@jordynvolk) September 17, 2017

I continue to not get Shailene Woodly. Shes talking about not understanding how anyone has time to watch TV while on the #Emmys2017 carpet. pic.twitter.com/Xn5xKkq5Fh - Alyssa Leanne (@alyssa_leanne) September 17, 2017

Oh Shailene Woodley reads books instead of watching TV? Well I only read stone tablets by torch light because I am a true intellectual. - Shelby M. (@shelbyboring) September 17, 2017

I mean, @shailenewoodley knows where she is and why she's there, right? #Emmys - Lori (@loriegabidel) September 17, 2017

I hope to one day have the confidence to say 'I don't read' when nominated for a reading award. #Shailenewoodley #emmys #ERedCarpet - Stephanie Patrick (@Ess_jay_pee) September 17, 2017

Shailene Woodley and Susan Sarandon are like the future/past versions of each other: both talented, both pretty, both insufferable. - Freeman Montaque (@mensamontaque) September 17, 2017

