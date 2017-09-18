mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
awardsShailene Woodley Says She Prefers Reading Over TV on the Emmys Red Carpet
Actor Shailene Woodley attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
EntertainmentStephen Colbert Called Out Bill Maher During His Emmys Monologue
69th Primetime Emmy Awards  Show  Los Angeles
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
awardsAlec Baldwin Says Playing Donald Trump Was 'Birth Control' For Him and His Wife
69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
(L-R) Actors Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda speak onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
(L-R) Actors Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda speak onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.  Kevin Winter—Getty Images
awards

The Cast 9 to 5 Reunited at the Emmys to Blast Donald Trump

Ashley Hoffman
Sep 17, 2017

The 9 to 5 cast reunited onstage at the Emmys to make a point.

The power trio — Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda — hit the stage to present the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a miniseries.

The actors, who starred in the 1980 movie about female office workers getting the ultimate revenge on their chauvinistic boss, couldn't resist taking on President Donald Trump, comparing him to their awful fictional overlord, Franklin Hart Jr. (Dabney Coleman).

"In 1980, we refused to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot boss," Fonda opened. "And in 2017 we still refuse to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot boss," Tomlin added.

"Tonight we're here to recognize some men who conduct themselves with the utmost integrity," Fonda transitioned as they announced that Alexander Skarsgård nabbed the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie, for his portrayal of an abusive husband in the HBO miniseries Big Little Lies.

Parton made some anatomy-related jokes about the passage of time and requested an adult toy from Tomlin and Fonda's show Grace and Frankie, which Stephen Colbert had fun delivering. All three of the actors were nominated for Emmys Sunday night — Tomlin and Fonda for Grace and Frankie and Parton for the TV movie Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME