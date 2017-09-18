The Cast of 9 to 5 Reunited at the Emmys to Blast Donald Trump

The 9 to 5 cast reunited onstage at the Emmys to make a point.

The power trio — Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda — hit the stage to present the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a miniseries.

The actors, who starred in the 1980 movie about female office workers getting the ultimate revenge on their chauvinistic boss, couldn't resist taking on President Donald Trump , comparing him to their awful fictional overlord, Franklin Hart Jr. (Dabney Coleman).

"In 1980, we refused to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot boss," Fonda opened. "And in 2017 we still refuse to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot boss," Tomlin added.

"Tonight we're here to recognize some men who conduct themselves with the utmost integrity," Fonda transitioned as they announced that Alexander Skarsgård nabbed the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie, for his portrayal of an abusive husband in the HBO miniseries Big Little Lies .

Parton made some anatomy-related jokes about the passage of time and requested an adult toy from Tomlin and Fonda's show Grace and Frankie , which Stephen Colbert had fun delivering. All three of the actors were nominated for Emmys Sunday night — Tomlin and Fonda for Grace and Frankie and Parton for the TV movie Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love.