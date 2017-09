The Internet Has A Lot of Feelings About This Year's Emmys Announcer

Jermaine Fowler attends the 2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California Jason LaVeris—FilmMagic

Jermaine Fowler took over the role of announcer at this year's Emmys, hosted by Stephen Colbert, and infused the awards show with energy. The comedian stars in Superior Donuts and has also appearedin Crashing and Family Guy .

Most awards show announcers are rarely on camera but Fowler is appearing onstage and on camera throughout the show Sunday night.

Emmys watchers had a range of feelings about this major change to the show. Some viewers endorsed the pick, while others weren't exactly fans:

.@jermaineFOWLER's excitement while announcing Donald Glover's win for best director was all of us #EMMY2017 - Franchesca Ramsey (@chescaleigh) September 18, 2017

Yooooo @jermaineFOWLER is CLOWNING with this #emmys VO and I'm here for it ALL 🤣🤣🤣 - Robin Thede (@robinthede) September 18, 2017

Who is the #Emmys announcer this year? Give 'em a raise!! 😛 - Perez (@ThePerezHilton) September 18, 2017

This Emmy announcer is amaaaaaaazing - Nick Q (@nwquah) September 18, 2017

The Emmys announcer making very clear who his favorites are is exactly how Emmys announcing should be - LW (@lindseyweber) September 18, 2017

the emmy announcer is annoying the crap out of me right now - Roy Bellamy (@roybelly) September 18, 2017