Rachel Bloom Actually Paid for Her Emmys Gown: 'I Am Not a Size Zero'

Ashley Hoffman
Sep 17, 2017

It looks like if you love Rachel Bloom's Emmys gown, you can have it.

The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star, who is presenting at the 2017 Emmys, just revealed in an interview that she paid for her own getup. The star hit the red carpet in a strappy floor-sweeping black Gucci gown with a ruffly lace top and a sparkly bow.

“I bought this dress because Gucci is not lending me a dress,” she told E! Live Red Carpet. “I can resell it. I said in an interview before it is hard to get places to lend to me because I am not a size zero, but also I can afford it, so it’s okay.”

This is not the first time Bloom — who has taken to Instagram to share her pre-red carpet look in Spanx — has called out the fashion industry for being exclusionary when it comes to body type. In August, she told Wealthsimple that fashion houses hesitate to lend their wares to anyone who isn't a size 0 or 2.

“It’s getting harder and harder for me to find clothes without buying them.” she said. “That’s the whole problem with the fashion industry: My body size is literally normal and healthy but when you put me next to a model I look obese.”

The dress was not cheap. In fact, it currently goes for $3,500 at Saks Fifth Avenue so she plans to sell it on the secondhand luxury site TheRealReal.

“I do have an account on The RealReal. My writing partner sells all of her clothes there," she said. "Take a look on The Real Real for this dress tomorrow.”

Famous people at the Emmys aren't always relatable for the folks at home, but Bloom is her own category. Watch the full interview below.

The third season of Bloom's CW show premieres on Oct. 13.

