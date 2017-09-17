World
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
TelevisionSee All the Winners of the 2017 Emmy Awards
Emmy statues are displayed at the 34th annual News &amp; Documentary Emmy awards at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on October 1, 2013 in New York City.
White HouseA Look Inside the Hate-Filled Twitter Accounts That President Trump Retweeted
Via Twitter, Trump Threatens To Cancel Mexico Visit To White House Over Wall
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
moviesIt Scares Off Competition, Leading Box Office For Second Week in a Row
France

The 4 American Tourists Attacked With Acid in France Are Boston College Students

Jennifer Calfas
5:39 PM ET

The Four American tourists attacked with acid in France on Sunday are all female Boston College students in their early 20s, according to the Associated Press.

The women were attacked at the Saint Charles train station in Marseille, a coastal city in southern France, Sunday morning. All four of the women were hospitalized — two of them suffering from shock — and later released, according to the Associated Press. Two of the young women were "slightly injured" in the face by the acid, with one of them potentially having an eye injury, the AP reported.

"It appears that the students are fine, considering the circumstances, though they may require additional treatment for burns," Nick Gozik, director of the college's Office of International Programs, said in a statement, according to the AP. "We have been in contact with the students and remain in touch with French officials and the U.S. Embassy regarding the incident."

Representatives from Boston College did not immediately respond to request for comment from TIME.

French authorities are not considering the incident a terrorist attack, the AP reported. A 41-year-old woman has been taken into custody as a result of the incident.

The students who were attacked were Courtney Siverling, Charlotte Kaufman and Michelle Krug, who are studying at the college's program in Paris. Kelsey Korsten, the fourth victim, is studying at the Copenhagen Business School in Denmark.

The incident comes after another attack in Marseille in late August. A man driving a van rammed into two bus stops, killing one person and injuring another. Marseille police did not believe the incident was a terror attack, and the suspect was treated for psychological problems, according to the Associated Press.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME