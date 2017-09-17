Politics
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
TelevisionSee All the Winners of the 2017 Emmy Awards
Emmy statues are displayed at the 34th annual News &amp; Documentary Emmy awards at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on October 1, 2013 in New York City.
moviesIt Scares Off Competition, Leading Box Office For Second Week in a Row
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
FranceThe 4 American Tourists Attacked With Acid in France Are Boston College Students
FRANCE-STRIKE-TRANSPORT
Via Twitter, Trump Threatens To Cancel Mexico Visit To White House Over Wall
The Twitter Inc. account of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDoanldTrump seen on a phone. Andrew Harrer—Bloomberg/Getty Images
White House

A Look Inside the Hate-Filled Twitter Accounts That President Trump Retweeted

Alana Abramson
6:02 PM ET

President Donald Trump retweeted posts from two Twitter accounts Sunday — both of which have histories of hate-filled posts including anti-Muslim sentiments.

Trump retweeted a video, which was posted by a user with the handle "Fuctupmind" Sunday morning, that depicted him striking Hillary Clinton in the back with a golf ball. The retweet came amid a series of Trump Twitter posts that included him defending his agenda and sharing details of his call with North Korea.

"Donald Trump's amazing golf swing #CrookedHillary," the caption of the original tweet by @fuctupmind reads, which includes a GIF of the president hitting a golf ball at a person that appears to be Hillary Clinton.

TIME's search of this Twitter user's feed reveals several tweets with offensive comments about Muslims and Islam. " While people mourn, and change their Facebook profile pictures as a result of the #LondonBridge attack, here is how Islam feels right now," the user wrote in the aftermath of a terror attack in London this past June, along with a GIF of a man dancing.

"Let me sum it up. Normal people don't like Islam. We don't want it. If you want it, go to the middle east and enjoy it. Or Europe," the user wrote in a Twitter conversation on April 12.

In the aftermath of the Charlottesville attacks, the user, who only identifies himself as Mike, criticized the responses from leading Democrats, including Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, and Clinton, for condemning the white nationalist rally that was taking place.

The user also decried characterizations of the "Unite the Right" rally as a hate group. "White people holding torches and standing there is hardly a "hate group," one tweet reads. "Stop being racist, twitter."

Trump also retweeted several images on Sunday from an account with the handle @Team_Trump45 that depicted the influence of his "Make America Great Again" agenda. A search by TIME of this user's account also reveals various discriminatory posts about Muslims, including several that falsely characterize former President Barack Obama as a Muslim. The user blocked a TIME reporter when asked for a comment.

"Obama can take his gay rights agenda and shove it. He's the only confused Muslim for gay rights & our POTUS. He is a legend in his own mind!" the user tweeted on December 29, 2016. That same day, he posted another photograph of Obama with the caption "get your Muslim feet off President Trump's desk."

This is not the first time the President has been linked to retweeting people who have a history of offensive or discriminatory remarks. In July, Trump posted a video to his account depicting him punching a physical representation of CNN in the face. Shortly afterwards, it emerged that the video had originated on Reddit, and the user who took credit for creating it had made anti-semitic and anti-Islamic memes in the past.

And during his presidential campaign, Trump came under fire for posting an image — which had reportedly appeared on a website that attracts Neo-Nazis and white supremacists — on Twitter that resembled a Jewish Star of David while criticizing Clinton.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME