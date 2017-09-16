Mother of Children Missing Since 2014 Has Been Indicted for Murder

Darren Francke, Commander of the Major Crimes Division of the Montgomery Police Department at a press conference regarding the search for missing children Jacob and Sarah Hoggle, and their mother Catherine Hoggle, at police headquarters in Gaithersburg, MD, September 11, 2014, while Randy Hoggle, the father of Catherine, looks on.

(ROCKVILLE, Md.) — A Maryland woman who has refused to tell authorities where her two missing children are has been indicted in their deaths.

Thirty-year-old Catherine Hoggle was indicted Thursday on two counts of murder. Her children, Sarah and Jacob Hoggle, were ages 3 and 2 respectively when they were last seen in September 2014.

Catherine Hoggle was ordered held without bail Friday at a state psychiatric hospital.

The children's father reported them and Hoggle missing, and Hoggle was found days later, walking in a nearby town. Police say Hoggle refused to tell them where the children were.

Hoggle was charged with neglect and abduction, both misdemeanors. She was ruled mentally unfit for trial and was being treated at the state facility.

David Felsen, her lawyer, says Hoggle still struggles with mental illness.