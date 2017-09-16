U.S.
Indianapolis

Man Kicks Down Door of Wrong Apartment and Is Shot to Death

TIME
4:00 PM ET

(INDIANAPOLIS) — A man has been fatally shot in Indianapolis after kicking in the door while looking for someone at the wrong apartment.

Police Capt. Harold Turner says it appears to be a case of self-defense. He says the 34-year-old man was shot by a resident of the apartment who was protecting himself, a woman and two small children late Thursday.

Police say the incident began when the man pounded on the door and said he was looking for a woman. He kicked in the door despite being told the woman wasn't there.

She apparently lives in a different building.

