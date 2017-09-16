This Burger King Parking Lot Has Welcomed 2 Babies in 2 Days

Gdansk, Poland 1st, May 2016 Burger King Poland will invest by the end of 2021 more than 300 million PLN (78 million dollars) in the construction of new restaurants. The company plans to annually increase by about 15 restaurants to eventually reach the level of 200 restaurants in Poland by the end of 2021. Picured: Newly build Burger King restaurant in Gdansk. (Photo by Michal Fludra/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

(DENVILLE, N.J.) — Two women have delivered healthy babies on back-to-back days in the parking lot of the same Burger King restaurant in New Jersey.

Denville police say they were called to the restaurant Friday night for a woman going into labor. They say the parents were on the way to the hospital but got stuck in traffic and had to pull over.

Officers and emergency responders then helped the woman deliver a healthy son.

The same patrol officers went back to the restaurant the next night for a report of another woman going into labor. Authorities say the couple was heading to the hospital when the woman started going through severe contractions.

Officers helped deliver another baby boy in the couple's vehicle.