Tereasa Martin, mother of Kenneka Jenkins, is comforted by her boyfriend as she speaks about her daughter's death outside her home on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Chicago, Ill. Photograph by Alyssa Pointer—Chicago Tribune/TNS via Getty

Police released surveillance footage of Kenneka Jenkins , the 19-year-old whose body was found in a walk-in freezer at the Crown Plaza Hotel in Rosemont, Ill.

The video appears to show Jenkins walking into the hotel with a group of friends. According to the Associated Press, the group went into the hotel to grab some of their belongings. Shortly after, the video showed Jenkins walking alone. She can be seen walking into walls and then entering the hotel's kitchen.

CBS reported that police believe she entered the freezer on her own after walking into the kitchen. However, she walks out of the camera's frame while in the kitchen. An attorney said the freezer opens with the push of a button, according to CBS .

Jenkins' friends called her family early Saturday morning after they weren't able to find her, according to CBC, and her body was found hours after she was reported missing. According to the report, the autopsy and toxicology reports are still pending.