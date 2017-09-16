U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Washington D.C.'Juggalos' in Face Paint and Masks March on Washington to Protest Gang Classification by FBI
US-POLITICS-PROTEST-JUGGALO
CrimeMother of Children Missing Since 2014 Has Been Indicted for Murder
Police press conference about missing Hoggle children
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
IndianapolisMan Kicks Down Door of Wrong Apartment and Is Shot to Death
Close-Up Of Police Car Siren
Teen from Chicago found dead in walk-in freezer at hotel
Tereasa Martin, mother of Kenneka Jenkins, is comforted by her boyfriend as she speaks about her daughter's death outside her home on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Chicago, Ill.  Photograph by Alyssa Pointer—Chicago Tribune/TNS via Getty
Illinois

Police Release Surveillance Footage of Woman Found Dead in Hotel Freezer

Lisa Marie Segarra
4:50 PM ET

Police released surveillance footage of Kenneka Jenkins, the 19-year-old whose body was found in a walk-in freezer at the Crown Plaza Hotel in Rosemont, Ill.

The video appears to show Jenkins walking into the hotel with a group of friends. According to the Associated Press, the group went into the hotel to grab some of their belongings. Shortly after, the video showed Jenkins walking alone. She can be seen walking into walls and then entering the hotel's kitchen.

CBS reported that police believe she entered the freezer on her own after walking into the kitchen. However, she walks out of the camera's frame while in the kitchen. An attorney said the freezer opens with the push of a button, according to CBS.

Jenkins' friends called her family early Saturday morning after they weren't able to find her, according to CBC, and her body was found hours after she was reported missing. According to the report, the autopsy and toxicology reports are still pending.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME