World

Iraqi Prime Minister: German Teen Runaway Could Face Death Penalty

Associated Press
1:51 PM ET

Iraq's prime minister says the teenage German girl found in Mosul last month who ran away from home after communicating with Islamic State group extremists online is still being held in a Baghdad prison.

Speaking to The Associated Press in an exclusive interview Saturday, Haider Al-Abadi says Iraq's judiciary will decide if the teen will face the death penalty.

"You know teenagers under certain laws, they are accountable for their actions especially if the act is a criminal activity when it amounts to killing innocent people," he said.

Sixteen-year-old Linda W. ran away last summer from her hometown of Pulsnitz in eastern Germany. She was found in the basement of a home in Mosul's Old City by Iraqi forces who are driving IS militants from the city.

Follow TIME