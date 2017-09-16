U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Michigan11-Year-Old Says Teacher 'Snatched' Him Out of His Chair During Pledge of Allegiance
Empty classroom
CrimeAthlete Convicted of Rape Can Play in Football Game Despite University's Objection
Youngstown St Steubenville Rape
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
hurricane joseThis Is Where Hurricane Jose Is Right Now
Tropical Storm Jose Forms Near Bermuda
Hannibal Lecter Picture To Judge
This undated photo provided by the Westmoreland County Prison in Greensburg, Pa., shows Gregg Andrew Tchirkow, of Monessen, Pa.  Westmoreland County Prison—AP
U.S.

Man Says Serial Killer Photo He Sent to Judge Was Just a ‘Cry for Help’

Associated Press
12:05 PM ET

(MONESSEN, Pa.) — A Pennsylvania man has been ordered to stand trial on charges he threatened a judge by sending her a letter including a picture of movie cannibal Hannibal Lecter.

Gregg Tchirkow, of Monessen, claimed at Thursday's preliminary hearing that the picture was a "cry for help" and a way to tell the court he needed psychiatric help when transitioning from prison to freedom. Lecter is the criminally insane psychiatrist who helps an FBI agent track a serial killer in the film "The Silence of the Lambs."

Westmoreland County Judge Meagan Bilik-Defazio sent Tchirkow to prison for 18 to 36 months in 2015 for growing marijuana in his home. Prosecutors contend the letter was sent in retaliation and to terrorize the judge.

Tchirkow, acting as his own attorney during a contentious two-hour hearing, called charges of retaliation, stalking and terroristic threats "ridiculously frivolous" but couldn't persuade the district judge who heard that case that he meant no harm with the letter he sent to Bilik-Defazio from state prison in July.

He even invoked the name of the actor who played Lecter and offered a play on words on one of the movie's most memorable lines, "Put the lotion in the basket," in arguing his case Thursday.

"First of all, I'd like to subpoena Sir Anthony Hopkins," Tchirkow told the court. "Did you put the motion in the basket?"

In the movie, a vicious serial killer named Buffalo Bill makes one of his victims rub lotion on her skin to keep is soft so he can, eventually, kill her and use the skin to create a female body suit for himself.

Tchirkow promised to fight the charges at trial, saying he knew he was "doomed from the beginning" because a judge is the alleged victim.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME