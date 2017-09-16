This Is Where Hurricane Jose Is Right Now

Hurricane Jose has been circling in the Atlantic for several days. However, experts think it may be getting closer to the East Coast of the U.S.

The National Hurricane Center has been tracking its movement and following any changes to its projected path. As of Saturday afternoon, Hurricane Jose was still in the Atlantic Ocean southwest of Bermuda and east of Florida.

The NHC's projected path for the storm shows it making a sharp turn north and moving in that direction through the weekend. The center also expects Jose to remain a hurricane while continuing north toward New England, but notes it likely be downgraded to a tropical storm before reaching the area.

Jose is then expected to turn again, this time heading east, the center says. However, Jose's path has already changed course, and the NHC notes that there can be errors in tropical storm forecasts.

The NHC will continue to update their information on Hurricane Jose.