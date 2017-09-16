Police Search Home in London Suburb After Attack

British police say that armed officers are searching a home in a London suburb and evacuating neighbors as a precaution as part of the investigation into the subway blast.

Police say the operation is taking place in Sunbury, an area on the southwestern outskirts of the capital and about five miles (eight kilometers) from London's Heathrow Airport.

Police said cordons were put in place around the neighborhood to clear the area for police.

Police earlier Saturday arrested a suspect in the port of Dover and are hoping to gather information from the suspect in custody. Police said no further arrests have been made.

A bomb partially exploded aboard a London subway train during the Friday morning rush hour, and 29 people were left injured.