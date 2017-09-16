Mom Who Spent Hours in Nail Salon While Baby Died in Hot SUV Gets Prison Time

(DEL CITY, Okla.) — An Oklahoma mother whose 5-month-old daughter died after being left alone in a hot vehicle has been convicted of felony child neglect.

Adele Gonzales, 37, of Del City was sentenced to 18 months in prison Thursday, The Oklahoman reported. She said she wasn't aware her baby was in her SUV when she spent more than two hours at a nail salon with her teenage daughter Aug. 29, 2015.

According to police, Gonzales initially said she brought the baby into the salon and only left her in the vehicle for about 20 minutes with the air conditioning on after returning home.

Gonzales later admitted that she lied in her initial interview with police, prosecutors said.

Defense attorney Perry Hudson said she respects the jury's decision, but that she is disappointed.

Hudson contended the baby's death was a "tragic accident, not a crime." But the prosecution argued that Gonzales' negligent actions led to the death of her child.

Prosecutors also noted that Gonzales didn't check in with her younger children who were left at the home while she was at the salon. The oldest of the children was 12 at the time.

Prosecutors said the baby died after her body temperature reached 110 degrees. Emergency responders testified that the baby was found unresponsive and "very hot" to the touch.