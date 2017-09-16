U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
londonPolice Search Home in London Suburb After Attack
Britain Subway Incident
EntertainmentRosie O’Donnell’s Ex-Wife Michelle Rounds Dies at 46
"The Real Thing" Broadway Opening Night
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Atlantic CityA Man Survived After Caustic Beer Burned Up His Organs. He Just Got $750,000
Casino Caustic Beer Trial
86082768
Police car lights Getty Images
Crime

Mom Who Spent Hours in Nail Salon While Baby Died in Hot SUV Gets Prison Time

Associated Press
10:20 AM ET

(DEL CITY, Okla.) — An Oklahoma mother whose 5-month-old daughter died after being left alone in a hot vehicle has been convicted of felony child neglect.

Adele Gonzales, 37, of Del City was sentenced to 18 months in prison Thursday, The Oklahoman reported. She said she wasn't aware her baby was in her SUV when she spent more than two hours at a nail salon with her teenage daughter Aug. 29, 2015.

According to police, Gonzales initially said she brought the baby into the salon and only left her in the vehicle for about 20 minutes with the air conditioning on after returning home.

Gonzales later admitted that she lied in her initial interview with police, prosecutors said.

Defense attorney Perry Hudson said she respects the jury's decision, but that she is disappointed.

Hudson contended the baby's death was a "tragic accident, not a crime." But the prosecution argued that Gonzales' negligent actions led to the death of her child.

Prosecutors also noted that Gonzales didn't check in with her younger children who were left at the home while she was at the salon. The oldest of the children was 12 at the time.

Prosecutors said the baby died after her body temperature reached 110 degrees. Emergency responders testified that the baby was found unresponsive and "very hot" to the touch.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME