Rosie O’Donnell’s Ex-Wife Michelle Rounds Dies at 46

Rosie O'Donnell's ex-wife Michelle Rounds died Monday at the age of 46.
O'Donnell and Rounds were married in June 2012 before finalizing their divorce in March 2016. They also adopted 4-year-old daughter Dakota together.
"I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy. Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle’s family, her wife and their child," O'Donnell told People Magazine in a statement.
Rounds' cause of death has not been confirmed publicly, though O'Donnell responded to reports that it was an apparent suicide. Rounds' obituary says she "died unexpectedly."
O'Donnell also retweeted a fan's message offering support and information on suicide prevention Friday.
Rounds is survived by her wife, parents, brother, two daughters, step-son and other family members. The family is holding a private memorial service for Rounds.