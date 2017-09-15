mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Actor Harry Dean Stanton stands outside of his home on Feb 23, 2015 in Los Angeles.
Actor Harry Dean Stanton stands outside of his home on Feb 23, 2015 in Los Angeles.  Giles Clarke—Getty Images
celebrities

Character Actor Harry Dean Stanton Dies at 91

Associated Press
6:46 PM ET

Legendary character actor Harry Dean Stanton has died at age 91.

Stanton's agent John S. Kelly says the actor died Friday afternoon at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Kelly said Stanton died of natural causes, but gave no further details.

The shambling, craggy-face performer had a decades-long career that included memorable turns in "Alien," ''Paris, Texas," ''Cool Hand Luke" and many other films and TV shows.

Stanton was also almost always cast as a crook, a codger, an eccentric or a loser.

He appeared in more than 200 movies and TV shows in a career dating to the mid-1950s.

Recently he reunited with his frequent collaborator David Lynch in Showtime's "Twin Peaks: The Return," and stars with Lynch in the upcoming film "Lucky."

