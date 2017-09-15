Business
Equifax

Top Equifax Executives Announce Immediate Retirement After Massive Data Breach

Ken Sweet / AP
6:03 PM ET

(NEW YORK) — Equifax says its chief information officer and chief security officer are leaving the company, following the enormous breach of 143 million Americans' personal information.

The credit data company said Friday that Susan Mauldin, who had been the top security officer, and David Webb, the chief technology officer, are retiring from Equifax immediately. Mauldin, a college music major, had come under media scrutiny for her qualifications in security. Equifax did not say in its statement what retirement packages the executives would receive.

Equifax disclosed last week that hackers accessed or stole the Social Security numbers, birthdates and other information. It also presented Friday a litany of security efforts it made after noticing suspicious network traffic on July 29. It said it believes the access occurred from May 13 through July 30.

