Key Speakers At The Ambrosetti Forum
Virginia
Virginia

15-Year-Old Boy Shot and Killed by Police Officer in Virginia

Associated Press
4:41 PM ET

(HAYMARKET, Va.) — A boy has been shot and killed by police in northern Virginia.

Prince William County Police say the shooting occurred Friday around 10:45 a.m. in Haymarket in the western part of the county, about 37 miles (60 kilometers) west of Washington.

No officers were injured.

Police say the boy died at the scene. It is unclear what prompted the shooting or whether the boy was armed.

Police spokesman Nathaniel Probus had no information on the races of either the boy who died or the officer who fired the shot. He said the investigation is ongoing and that detectives were still at the scene Friday afternoon.

