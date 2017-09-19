Health
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
russiaThe Man Who Saved the World From Possible Nuclear War Has Died Age 77
Stanislav Petrov
ImmigrationNancy Pelosi Gets Shut Down by Young Immigrants Over DACA Deal
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Google DoodleGoogle Doodle Marks 100th Birthday of Dancer and Choreographer Amalia Hernandez
two-people-running-jogging
Getty Images
Exercise

These Are the Cities Where People Exercise the Most

David Johnson
12:01 AM ET
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

Exercise is on the rise among Americans, particularly among millennials, according to a new report from Gallup and Sharecare, a health and wellness company. They found that 53.4% of Americans reported exercising three or more times a week, a two percentage point increase from 2008, and a modest increase from more recent years. The new figure is based on surveys of 177,000 people nationwide in 2016.

Related

Little Girl Running
Five Best IdeasMoving When You’re Young Might Strengthen Your Adult Brain
Five Best Ideas
Moving When You’re Young Might Strengthen Your Adult Brain

The city with the highest exercise rate was Boulder, Colo., where nearly 70% of residents say they exercise three or more times a week. Two other metropolitan areas in Colorado — Fort Collins and Greeley — also topped the list, at second and fourth place, respectively. Communities in California and Hawaii followed closely behind.

"As you might expect, the communities with the highest levels of reported exercise are also among the communities with the highest wellbeing overall," says lead researcher Dan Witters. "That reflects the impact that exercise has on wellbeing."

Enter your location below to see where your city ranks:

Communities with the Highest Rates of Regular Exercise Gallup-Sharecare 
Communities with the Highest Rates of Regular Exercise Gallup-Sharecare 

Witters wasn't surprised by the cities atop the list: "Boulder has a very tangible culture of wellbeing, lots of bike paths, lots of built structure that makes the healthy choice the easy choice." He says the same is true about almost every other high-ranking community. "These are places that have invested in walkability, green spaces and public areas where people can get together and move — all things that have proven to increase the chance of lots of people exercising in your area," he says.

Boulder's affluence is also a factor, explains Witters, as higher-income people report exercising more often, according to demographic data. Higher income is linked with better health literacy, health insurance and access to health care services and exercise facilities.

The overall increase in exercise rates is driven in part by young adults ages 18 to 29, who are exercising more than that age group did 10 years ago. "The millennials are improving across a wide variety of health metrics since 2008, while all the older generations are kind of flat," Witters says.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME