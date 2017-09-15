U.S.
Irma Mar a Lago
The Mar-a-Lago Club, owned by President Donald Trump, is seen in Palm Beach, Fla. on March 11, 2016.  Lynne Sladky—AP
Donald Trump

'Spitting in the Eye of Transparency.' Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Visitor Logs Remain a Mystery

Associated Press
1:39 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — They were expecting extensive visitor logs from President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. Instead, government watchdog groups got a list of 22 Japanese officials who had joined their country's prime minister at the property during a February trip.

Several groups including the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington had sued the administration and were expecting to receive the records Friday.

But Justice Department officials say the remaining records relate to the president's schedule and are therefore exempt from public records laws.

CREW Executive Director Noah Bookbinder describes the move as "spitting in the eye of transparency."

Bookbinder's accusing the government of having "seriously misrepresented their intentions to both us and the court" and says the group will be fighting the decision in court.

