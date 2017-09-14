mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
MarylandGirlfriend Charged With Murder After Man Found Naked With His Throat Slashed in the Forest
Megan Virginia Shaffer
Viral NewsViral Woman Learns the Hard Way Not to Paint Her Face Pink
Pink Paint Splattered On White Wall
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
U.S.What Is Hispanic Heritage Month?
XX International Mariachi and Charreria
Saturday Night Live - Season 42
"Tom Hanks" Episode 1708 -- Pictured: (l-r) Tom Hanks as David Pumpkins and Bobby Moynihan during the "Haunted Elevator" sketch on October 22, 2016. NBC—Getty Images
Television

David S. Pumpkins Is Coming Back This Fall and There Are No Questions

Derek Lawrence / Entertainment Weekly
12:34 PM ET

David S. Pumpkins will soon be back to answer your questions.

With the Saturday Night Live season premiere just over two weeks away, Tom Hanks is teasing the return of his pumpkin suit-wearing character.

On Thursday, the Oscar winner shared on Twitter what looks to be a script for a new Pumpkins skit, writing, “Any questions?”

Last October, the character made his debut in a Hanks-hosted episode, which scored the actor an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series. In May’s season 42 finale, Pumpkins was back, but this time, he was going as David S. Pimpkins for a hip-hop track with a few too many featured artists.

Season 43 of SNL premieres Sept. 30 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

This article originally appeared on EW.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME