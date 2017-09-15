This Iconic Prince Throwback Photo Proves He Was a Star Before He Ever Made It Big

Prince may be gone but his legacy as one of the most legendary musicians of all time continues to live on. Fellow artist Common recently took to Twitter to share a throwback photo of the "Purple Rain" singer that proves he was always destined to become an icon.

"That time when this young unknown artist opened for Rick James. Please look at what he wrote in the 'position' section," Common captioned a shot of an ID badge on which Prince had identified himself as both a musician and a star.

"When you have a dream you have to be the first to know it and tell it," Twitter user DrNpjwill sagely replied to the gem of a discovery.

That time when this young unknown artist opened for Rick James. Please look at what he wrote in the 'position' section. #HeKnew #tbt pic.twitter.com/vMljMGYLdi - COMMON (@common) September 14, 2017

Prince died of an accidental opioid overdose at his Minnesota home, Paisley Park, in April 2016. He was 57 years old.