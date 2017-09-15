U.S.
Tennessee

Police: Man Shot His Wife and Kids to Death in Their Home

Associated Press
11:06 AM ET

(CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. ) — A man is accused of fatally shooting his wife and two children at their home in Tennessee.

News outlets report Clarksville police spokesman Jim Knoll says 27-year-old Jordan M. Hazel is charged with three counts of homicide in connection with the shooting deaths of 23-year-old Keara Wynn Hazel, 3-year-old Kayden and 9-month-old Jaylynn on Thursday morning.

Clarksville police responded to the home shortly before 11 a.m. after neighbors reported hearing screams. Police found all three victims dead at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds. Jordan Hazel was detained outside the house.

He's been booked into Montgomery County Jail. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

