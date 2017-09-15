Newsfeed
celebrities

The Internet Can Barely Process the Glory of Rihanna and Beyoncé's Night Out

Raisa Bruner
11:23 AM ET

Beyoncé and Rihanna are two of the most popular women in the world.

They also just happen to be friendly, which everyone remembered when Beyoncé showing up to the star's glitzy Diamond Ball for her charitable Clara Lionel Foundation on Thursday night in New York City. (Yes, Jay Z was there too. No, the newborn twins and Blue Ivy did not attend.)

Seeing photos of the two glamorous titans of the music industry perched together chatting at one of the white-clothed dinner tables is one of the internet's purest joys today. It continues a tradition of friendship pics that the two have snapped over the years — and proves that Rihanna really does bring out the best crew.

Bey was in for a treat: with comedy from Dave Chappelle, a performance by Kendrick Lamar and a DJ set from Calvin Harris, the night did not lack for star appearances or entertainment. (Also on display: the work that Rihanna's foundation is doing for women and girls in the Caribbean and Malawi.) But there's no doubt that the Beyoncé-Rihanna reunion is the moment that stole the show.

