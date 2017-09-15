Track the Path of Tropical Storm Jose as It Moves Up the Atlantic Toward the East Coast

Tropical Storm Jose is the latest storm to threaten the Caribbean and the U.S., as it follows in Harvey and Irma's wake in the Atlantic.

Jose, which was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm Thursday, was expected to become at least a Category 1 hurricane later Friday. It has passed north of the Caribbean islands, including the Bahamas, and is making its way north, where it could threaten the East Coast of the U.S. this weekend into next week.

The southern New England coast is potentially in the storm's path. Jose is expected to produce high surf and life-threatening rip current conditions along the coast as it moves up the Atlantic, AP reports. Click or tap the arrows in the hurricane map below to follow Jose's path as tracked by the National Hurricane Center and Weather Underground:

Jose follows Hurricane Irma, which tore into the Caribbean Islands and Florida, killing at least 55 people and damaging thousands of properties. The full extent of the damage is still being determined.