After Halle Berry revealed that Channing Tatum had dared her to chug a glass of straight whiskey in front of the audience at their Kingsman: The Golden Circle Comic-Con panel, Ellen DeGeneres devised a plan to help her get back at her co-star.

During a Friday appearance on Ellen , Tatum found out that Berry had, in turn, dared him to dress up like Elsa from Frozen and lip sync to "Let It Go" — a challenge he gamely accepted. "She wrote something down because she wanted to get you back," DeGeneres explained . "And it's been in this envelope because she's daring you to do this. So she says...'Dress up like a princess and sing "Let It Go."'"

What followed was a hilariously awkward rendition of the hit Disney song featuring the 37-year-old actor wearing a flowing purple gown and huge blond wig. DeGeneres capped off the performance by spraying her guest with two cash cannons filled with fake pink money.

