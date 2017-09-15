Ideas
Five Best Ideas

Your Clothes Might Soon Be Made in Ethiopia

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. With China’s help, your clothes might soon be made in Ethiopia.

By Emeline Wuilbercq in Le Monde via Worldcrunch

2. Coal miners who lost jobs to renewable energy are working again. Here’s how.

By Hari Sreenivasan at PBS Newshour

3. Can unions make Silicon Valley more fair?

By Josh Eidelson in Bloomberg Businessweek

4. This specially engineered sugarcane hybrid could grow biofuel for jets.

By PETROSS at the University of Illinois

5. We’re searching for life on other planets — but can life on other planets find us?

By Morgan Hollis and Alyssa Drake at the Royal Astronomical Society

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
