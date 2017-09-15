World
Vatican

A Vatican Diplomat to the U.S. Got Recalled Amid a Child Porn Investigation

Associated Press
8:20 AM ET

VATICAN CITY (AP) — A Vatican priest working in the Holy See's embassy in Washington has been recalled after U.S. officials flagged possible violations of child pornography laws, the Vatican said Friday.

The Vatican declined to identify the diplomat, but said he was currently in Vatican City and that Vatican prosecutors have launched their own probe.

The State Department confirmed that it had asked the Vatican to lift the official's diplomatic immunity. It said that request was denied.

In a statement, the Vatican said the U.S. State Department had notified the Vatican on Aug. 21 of a "possible violation of laws relating to child pornography images" by one of its diplomats.

In declining to identify the priest, the Vatican said the case was subject to confidentiality while still under investigation. It said it was the normal practice of sovereign states to recall diplomats in such cases.

