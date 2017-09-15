Actress Jennifer Garner arrives at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 28, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.

Actress Jennifer Garner arrives at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 28, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. John Shearer/Getty Images

Until this week, Jennifer Garner has been best known for her starring roles in 2004's 13 Going on 30 , the Academy Award winning Dallas Buyers Club , and the J.J. Abrams-created t elevision show Alias.

But now, thanks to a video uploaded by the star on Instagram on Thursday, the Texan actress' role that will go down in history is her performance following a dental procedure where she was given local anesthesia to numb her mouth and laughing gas (the sedative nitrous oxide) to relax her and ease the pain.

The combination of the anesthesia and the laughing gas is an utterly brilliant one: a numb-mouthed, high Garner can be seen crying while discussing a song from the musical Hamilton . "They did the sad part of Hamilton and I started crying and couldn't stop," she sods down the phone. "They said 'Are you okay?' and I said 'It's so beautiful, it's so beautiful,'" she adds, as the person on the other end of the line does little to hide their giggles.

Throwback Thursday-- that time I had dental anesthesia...laughing gas + novocaine + Hamilton = you're welcome. #TBT @hamiltonmusical A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on Sep 14, 2017 at 10:45am PDT

Garner is currently working on the animated movie Amusement Park , which also stars Mila Kunis and Matthew Broderick, according to IMDB.