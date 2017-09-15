World
World

Armed Police Have Responded to a Reported Explosion at a London Subway Station

Reuters,TIME Staff
4:51 AM ET

LONDON — London's ambulance service said on Friday it had sent its hazardous area response team to an incident at a west London metro station after reports of a blast.

Armed police are also at the scene, which has been sealed off according to the BBC. Britain's Sky News reported that an eyewitness had seen "a bag go off."

"We have sent multiple resources to the scene including single responders in cars, ambulance crews, incident response officers and our hazardous area response team," the London Ambulance Service said on Twitter.

"Our initial priority is to assess the level and nature of injuries."

London's transport authority said it had extended a suspension of the underground line which runs through Parsons Green metro station in west London.

Eyewitnesses have reported injuries, according to the BBC.

This is a developing story

