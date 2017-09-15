World
Members of the emergency services work alongside an underground tube train at a platform at Parsons Green underground tube station in west London on September 15, 2017.
Members of the emergency services work alongside an underground tube train at a platform at Parsons Green underground tube station in west London on September 15, 2017. Daniel Leal-Olivas—AFP/Getty Images
london

What We Know About the Explosion on a London Underground Train

Tara John
5:14 AM ET

Passengers suffered facial injuries after reports of a container exploding on a subway train in London during rush hour.

The police were called to the scene at Parsons Green station on Friday morning. It is unclear what caused the incident, but images of a white bucket on fire next to a door is being shared widely on social media.

London's transport authority has extended a suspension of the line that ran through the metro station in west London.

Here's more:

What happened?

An explosion happened in one of the train's rear carriages, a reporter for the London daily Metro said. Some were "really badly burned" and their "hair was coming off," the reporter, who was at the scene when it happened, said according to the Metro.

A passenger on the District line train, which was heading towards central London, said that the packed train suddenly emptied following the apparent blast. He told the news agency PA that those injured appeared to have been hurt in the panicked stampede.

"Suddenly there was panic, lots of people shouting, screaming, lots of screaming, " he said according to PA. "There was a woman on the platform who said she had seen a bag, a flash and a bang, so obviously something had gone off."

Is it a bomb?

It has not been confirmed. Images and videos of a bucket have widely circulated on the internet, leading some to

