U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
CrimeThe Football Brothers in Last Chance U Have Been Charged In Relation to a Fatal Stabbing
Camion Patrick
North KoreaNorth Korean Missile Alerts Are Now the New Normal in Japan
Market Reactions After North Korea Fires Second Missile Over Japan
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
BooksHillary Clinton Is the Only Person Who Should Tell Her Story
Hillary Clinton Signs Copies Of "What Happened"
California

Ben Shapiro: Watch His Berkeley Speech Live

Joseph Hincks
Sep 14, 2017

Right wing commentator and former Breitbart News editor Ben Shapiro is delivering a speech on "campus thuggery" at the University of California, Berkeley, where police have ramped up security over fears of violent clashes between protest groups.

After several streets around the Berkeley campus were closed — and the university's central hub Sproul Plaza sealed off — some protesters complained of being ostracized by the security measures, Associated Press (AP) reports.

UC Berkeley Police Chief told AP that protesters will be allowed to demonstrate on nearby streets about a block away from the plaza.

The university says there will also be "an increased and highly visible police presence" and that protestors carrying weapons or wearing masks will be quickly arrested.

Read more: Fighting Words: A Battle in Berkeley Over Free Speech

Shapiro was invited to Berkeley — traditionally a bastion of liberal values — by campus Republicans earlier this year. The university has been a flashpoint for clashes between left and right wing groups, with at least four political demonstrations turning violent this year.

Shapiro is set to speak to a crowd of about 1,000 people at 7pm, local time. You can watch coverage on Fox 10 Phoenix above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME