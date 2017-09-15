mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
AppleYou Can Now Buy the New Apple Watch Series 3. Here's How
Apple Holds Product Launch Event In Cupertino
SmartphonesYou Can Now Buy the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. Here's How
Apple Inc. Debuts New iPhones At Product Launch Event
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
AppleYou Can Now Buy the New Apple TV 4K. Here's How
US-IT-LIFESTYLE-APPLE
Paul Natkin Archive
Greg Norton, Grant Hart and Bob Mould of Husker Du on 10/10/87 in Chicago, Il. Paul Natkin—WireImage
Rememberance

In Memory of Hüsker Dü's Grant Hart, Here Are Four Songs to Play Loudly Today

Joseph Hincks
2:35 AM ET

Grant Hart, the rambunctious drummer and co-lead vocalist of Hüsker Dü, has died in Minneapolis aged 56, tearing a hole in the American punk and indie scene.

The usually barefoot drummer—all flying hair, elbows and thick-tongued vocals—was the perfect counterweight to scowly guitarist-vocalist Bob Mould. His rangy back catalogue "changed the emotional vocabulary of punk rock" according to Rolling Stone's Rob Sheffield.

Hart was “the cheeriest-looking guy anyone had seen in a hardcore band” Sheffield wrote in an obituary Thursday, “and despite all the turmoil he brought to their songs, he also brought his skewed pop smile.”

While the opposing energies of Mould and Hart's resulted in electric performances, the two were set on a collision course exacerbated by struggles with addiction and the suicide of their young manager. Their split in 1988 was so venomous that the band, which also included bassist Greg Norton, had only recently reopened lines of communication, according to Variety.

Related

Janet Reno
Rememberance6 Things Janet Reno Will Be Remembered For
Rememberance
6 Things Janet Reno Will Be Remembered For

Hart would later release several more EPs, both as a soloist and the leader of the band Nova Mob. But it was in the Hüskers where he really shone.

In memory of Hart, here are four songs to play loudly today.

Flip Your Wig

The title track from the Husker's fourth LP, Flip Your Wig, released September 1985

Ticket to Ride

Released in 1986. A frenetic take on Lennon and McCartney's 1965 original.

Keep Hanging On

Track 12 off 1985's Flip Your Wig.

Books About UFOs

From the B-side of the band's 1985 New Day Rising. An ode to a stargazing girl who hangs out at the library.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME