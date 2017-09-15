Politics
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
BooksHillary Clinton Is the Only Person Who Should Tell Her Story
Hillary Clinton Signs Copies Of "What Happened"
White HousePresident Trump Once Again Says There Were 'Bad Dudes on the Other Side' in Charlottesville
President Trump Departs White House For Florida
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
North KoreaNorth Korea Just Fired a Another Missile
North Korea leader Kim Jung Un uses binoculars to watch the launch of a Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile, ICBM, in North Korea's northwest on July 4, 2017.
Intelligence Chiefs Testify At Senate Intelligence Hearing On World Wide Threats
Central Intelligence Agency Director Mike Pompeo testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee with the other heads of the U.S. intelligence agencies in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill May 11, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Alex Wong—Getty Images
Harvard

CIA Director Mike Pompeo Cancels Harvard Appearance Over Chelsea Manning Hire

Abigail Abrams
Sep 14, 2017

CIA Director Mike Pompeo cancelled a scheduled appearance at Harvard University on Thursday over the university’s Kennedy School of Government hiring of Chelsea Manning as a visiting fellow.

“While I have served my country as a soldier in the United States Army and will continue to defend Ms. Manning's right to offer a defense of why she chose this path, I believe it is shameful for Harvard to place its stamp of approval upon her treasonous actions,” Pompeo said in a letter to Harvard on Thursday, according to NBC News.

The Kennedy School announced Manning’s fellowship on Wednesday, along with its other new fellows, including former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Manning, a former Army intelligence analyst, was convicted of leaking a trove of military and State Department documents. She served seven years in prison before former President Barack Obama commuted her sentence in January.

Pompeo was not the only CIA official to take issue with Manning’s appointment. Former CIA Acting Director Michael Morell on Thursday also resigned from his own position as a senior fellow at the Kennedy School in protest of Manning joining the school.

“Unfortunately, I cannot be part of an organization — the Kennedy School — that honors a convicted felon and leaker of classified information, Ms. Chelsea Manning, by inviting her to be a Visiting Fellow at the Kennedy School's Institute of Politics,” Morell wrote in a letter to the school's dean, Douglas Elmendorf, according to NBC.

Morell’s letter detailed Manning’s convictions and said that while he supports her rights as a transgender American, he did not feel it was appropriate for the Kennedy School to host her. Pompeo supported Morell’s letter in his own statement.

For their part, the Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics, where Manning will serve as a fellow, stood by its decision.

“Broadening the range and depth of opportunity for students to hear from and engage with experts, leaders and policy-shapers is a cornerstone of the Institute of Politics,” Bill Delahunt, acting director of the Institute of Politics, told NBC. “We welcome the breadth of thought-provoking viewpoints on race, gender, politics and the media.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME