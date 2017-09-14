U.S.
U.S.

Louisiana State University Student Dies After Leaving Fraternity House

Abigail Abrams
6:06 PM ET

An 18-year-old in Baton Rouge, Louisiana died on Thursday after being brought from a fraternity house at Louisiana State University to a local hospital.

LSU student Maxwell Gruver was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center Thursday morning, East Baton Rouge Coroner Dr. Beau Clark told TIME. He died in the hospital before noon, but officials have not confirmed the cause of death.

Clark will conduct an autopsy on the student Friday.

“LSU officials are aware of an incident that occurred last night involving a fraternity,” LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard told The Advocate. “LSU is currently investigating and will report as soon as more information is available.”

University police officers and investigators were in the Phi Delta Theta house on Thursday afternoon, according to the university’s student newspaper, The Daily Reveille.

