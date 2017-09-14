Hillary Clinton: It's Time to Abolish the Electoral College

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton signs a copy of her new book 'What happened' at Barnes & Noble bookstore in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 12, 2017.

Hillary Clinton endorsed getting rid of the Electoral College.

In an interview with CNN Thursday, the former Secretary of State said that it's time for the country to move toward electing the president by popular vote, which she won by nearly 3 million votes in November.

"We've moved toward one-person, one-vote, that's how we select winners," she said, adding that the Electoral College should be ended. "I think it needs to be eliminated. I'd like to see us move beyond it, yes."

Clinton's loss was the second time in 16 years that a candidate has lost the Electoral College while winning the most votes and the fifth since 1824.

Clinton also called for ending the Electoral College as a senator-elect in 2000 after Democratic presidential candidate Al Gore's loss.

"I believe strongly that in a democracy, we should respect the will of the people and to me, that means it's time to do away with the Electoral College and move to the popular election of our president," she said at the time .