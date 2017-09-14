U.S.
U.S. President Donald Trump answers reporters' questions during a joint news conference with Amir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah of Kuwait in the East Room of the White House September 7, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Police Shooting-San Antonio
This photo provided by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office shows Andrew Bice, the gunman who shot two San Antonio police officers. AP
Crime

Man Who Fatally Shot Police Officer in the Head Had 'RIP Cops' Tattoo

Associated Press
1:41 PM ET

(SAN ANTONIO) — An autopsy shows a man who killed one San Antonio police officer and wounded another had opiates in his body and a tattoo of a tombstone on his wrist reading "RIP COPS."

The San Antonio Express-News reports the Bexar County medical examiner's office released 34-year-old Andrew Bice's autopsy Wednesday. Opiates found included codeine, morphine and one of heroin's active ingredients.

Police say Bice opened fire on the officers in June as they approached to check his identification. Officer Miguel Moreno was fatally shot in the head. Officer Julio Cavazos recovered.

The autopsy says Bice died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was also shot in the buttocks, likely from return fire.

Bice had an extensive criminal record. His several tattoos included one with a clock and prison bars.

Follow TIME