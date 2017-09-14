U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
celebritiesAmber Tamblyn Is Calling Out James Woods as a 'Predator.' Here's What to Know
Donald TrumpPresident Trump's Favorite Dodge to a Tough Question: "What About...?"
U.S. President Donald Trump answers reporters' questions during a joint news conference with Amir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah of Kuwait in the East Room of the White House September 7, 2017 in Washington, DC.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TelevisionThis Game of Thrones Theory May Confirm a Long-Awaited Fight
Spacex Falcon 9 one second after take off.
Lompoc, California, USA - January 14, 2017: Vandenberg Air Force Base where Spacex launched this morning a Falcon 9 rocket transporting ten Iridium satellites. The rocket in the blue air one second after takeoff. Green grass. Fire and smoke. ClaudineVM—Getty Images
space

'Its Just a Scratch.' SpaceX Shares Bloopers Video of Rockets Exploding

Marcia Dunn / AP
12:25 PM ET

(CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.) — SpaceX has put together a bloopers video showing "How NOT to land an orbital rocket booster."

Set to rousing marching music, the two-minute video posted Thursday shows rockets exploding at sea and over land. The opening blast, from 2013, is even synchronized to the music.

SpaceX chief Elon Musk can afford to poke fun at his early, pioneering efforts at rocket recycling, now that his private company has pulled off 16 successful booster landings. The most recent occurred last week in Florida.

In one shot, Musk looks over the charred rocket remains scattered over the ground with the caption: "It's just a scratch." After another huge fiery explosion, this one on the company's barge, the caption reads: "Well, technically, it did land ... just not in one piece."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME